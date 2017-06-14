I get Mad at Broke Guys…Davido’s Babymama, Sophia Momodu

One of singer, Davido’s babymama, Sophia Momodu, has really enjoyed a luxury life style both from her family and that of the father of her daughter that she feels she is no class with an hustler.

Sophia came into limelight when she had issues with the singer about a year ago over who should take care of their daughter as Davido brought up various allegations against her.

All thanks to her uncl, Dele Momodu and other big shots in the country who tried settling the two families for peace to reign.

Now, Sophia has been enjoying the good side of life and she has come out to lash handsome dudes who have been asking her out since she is a single mother and not married.

She went as far as letting them know that she does not deal with guys who do not have money as love is not all about being handsome.

In her words, “I get mad when broke guys dm me, no seriously like are you lost? I am busy please, who fine boy epp abeg shift.”