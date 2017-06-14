What is your business with What I wear…Actress, Uche Jombo Blasts Fan

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, is not the type of actress that anyone can just decide to attack all in the name of wanting to intimidate her no matter what.

The actress served one of her fan hot after she had shared a set photo of herself and the next thing she got was that she should try to change her wardrobe and sack her stylist.

The concerned fan wrote, Butterscotchcindy: “Uche jumbo I am begging you please change your wardrobe #sackyourstylist.”

Uche who will not take such an insult replied thus; “Butterscotchcindy, are you ok? This is a character’s wardrobe hence the #setlife. I will block you next time you come here talking about what I wear as Uche Jombo. It’s never going to be your business.”