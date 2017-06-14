My Son will Always Remain The Smartest Kid…Mercy Aigbe’s Ex Hubby Reveals

Estranged hubby to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, Lanre Gentry, has sent an early birthday shout to his son and daughter, who will be turning a year older on the 18th of June, 2017.

The son his ex-wife Mercy bore for him will turn a year older likewise his daughter from his first wife, Boluwatife.

He took time to express how happy he is to have such wonderful children expressing that no matter how much his boy grows, he will remain the smartest.

In his words, “No matter how much you grow up, for me you are going to remain the youngest, the dearest and the smartest.. June 18th is all about you and your sister BOLUWATIFE GENTRY...HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO U BOTH.”