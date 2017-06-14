Ex-bbnaija Housemate, Miyonse, Set To Launch Cooking Show

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, (THEWILL) – Miyonse Oluwaseyi, a former Big Brother Naija 2017 contestant, says plans are underway for his new television show which will focus on cooking and confectionery.

He said this in an interview with the NAN on Tuesday in Abuja.

“My TV show is coming out soon; it is a cooking show; however, I would not like to disclose more because the people I signed the contract with have not released an official statement,” he said.

“Also I do not like to make noise about my works before they come out. I will like them to speak for themselves.

“I am not an artiste, so you may not see me at some events; I am a chef; I cook for a living; I have signed two deals with two restaurants to cook with them every month.

“Aside these, I have a couple of other ideas that am working on. I believe everything will work together for good and by the grace of God, the sky will be a stepping stone.

“However, I feel this is not the right time to release all these information. It is not something I want to release in haste.”

The 25-year-old graduate of mass communication from University of Lagos explained that the reason he has not been seen at some of the events along with his fellow housemates was because “I am a chef”.

Miyonse, the pioneer ambassador for PayPorte, an online food store, in an exclusive interview with THEWILL, spoke about life before the show revealing that he was absent at his dad's burial on account of the reality TV programme that was staged in South Africa. http://thewillnigeria.com/news/115977-2/