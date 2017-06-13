If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

I Can’t Allow God to Allow me Enter Hell Twice…Binta Mogaji

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Veteran Nollywood actress, Binta Ayo Mogaji, is not happy with the way things are going in the country Nigeria as she constantly wakes up to read various odd news.

The actress through a meme she shared on social media stated that on judgement day, she will hold the Nigerian flag so that God will know that she has already gone through hell in Nigeria and cannot face it twice.

The meme reads, “On judgment day, I’ll just hold Nigeria flag so that God will knows I’ve been through hell already, I can’t afford to face hell twice.”


