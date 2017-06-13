I Can’t Allow God to Allow me Enter Hell Twice…Binta Mogaji

Veteran Nollywood actress, Binta Ayo Mogaji, is not happy with the way things are going in the country Nigeria as she constantly wakes up to read various odd news.

The actress through a meme she shared on social media stated that on judgement day, she will hold the Nigerian flag so that God will know that she has already gone through hell in Nigeria and cannot face it twice.

