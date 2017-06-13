I Earn More Than Some Nigerian Ladies Hating me… Bobrisky

Controversial socialite and cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has come for some Nigerian ladies who have been sending him hate messages about his personality.

He bragged that he is prettier than 70% of women in Nigeria as his way of life has brought him lots of fortune than most ladies out there hating on him.

According to him, “I'm prettier than 70% women in Nigeria so please stop hating come and learn from Bobrisky. Did I hear some of u saying I don't have pussy and Breast. Oh sorry what has your breast and pussy given u iPhone 6 and 100k I'm sorry for u. I don't have any but my BAE got me a Benz and a house. Some of u that has breast and Pussy have you asked yourself your man still cheat on you Awon olodo. D day d bloggers will know my BAE chai most of u girls will cry ehnnnn.”