Nollywood Media | 13 June 2017 11:58 CET

Comedian, Seyi Law’s Wife Melt Hearts with this Photo

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

There is nothing like mother’s love for her child and wife of Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, Ebere, sent hearts melting with her latest photo.

Since welcoming her child, Ebere, has always been so close including her hubby that the child feels the true love she came into the family to meet

Ebere shared a photo of her and her fast growing little girl with how happy they are together as they step out in a matching outfit.


