Actor, Adeniyi Johnson now Looking Good After Finding True Love

Handsome Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, is really looking good and cute by the day all thanks to the fact that he is now happy with how far he has come.

The actor is not just enjoying his money from a blossoming career but his day is not complete without having his woman around him to make him happy.

Since finding true love in the hands of actress, Seyi Edun, through the grace of God also, things have been falling in place as they continue to support each other by the day.

The actor stepped out recently looking so clean and calm making black beauty look so elegant and you will say that his woman is really trying both in the kitchen and ensuring he uses good body cream.