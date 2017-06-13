Lady Wakes up on the way to Morgue

An accident survivor whose name was not disclosed has revealed how she miraculously woke up after being confirmed dead at an accident scene some years back by the Police.

The lady in her testimony disclosed that she jerked back to life while they were trying to take her to the mortuary following a horrific accident which she was involved in.

She revealed how a truck failed brake and smashed her at a certain distance leaving her with serious injuries.

According to her, the Divisional Police Officer DPO and police inspector confirmed her dead on the spot after seeing her and told the people there to take her to the mortuary..

While on the way to the mortuary, she heard a voice telling her that “she's not meant to be here” that she should get up because she's strong, that was when she woke.”