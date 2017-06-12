Birthday Mood: Actress, Halima Abubakar Releases Cool pics to celebrate her Day

There are lots of birthday celebrants in the month of June and Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, is not left out of the jubilation.

The actress is indeed grateful to God for being there for her having endured so much quiet pains of Fibroid for a long time and successfully coming out of the surgery knife in good health.

It has not being an easy ride for her as she continues to recover while stressing herself less but that has not stopped her from releasing new photos of her blessed curves as she recovers fast.

She is well blessed and for her, it is not about the beauty but showing how God has kept and mold her over the years.