Actress, Nkechi Sunday Still Weeping over Brother’s Sudden Death

It was indeed a sad week for Nollywood actress, Nkechi Sunday Blessing, who received a shocking news about the death of her only brother.

The actress brother was alleged to have been shot dead by Nigerian security operatives after he was asked to unlock his mobile phone but declined.

Nkechi was in Abuja along with actress, Toyin Abraham for meet and greet session for the movie, ‘Alakada Reloaded,’ when she got the sad news and had to rush back to Lagos.

The actress has decided to lick her own wound as she recalls the happy time spent together and now knowing that he is no more. “left with memories #Love you for ever Blood”