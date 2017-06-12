Singer, Falz Thebahdguy Brags About Being a Good Husband for any Lady

Singer, Falz Thebahdguy, is doing well for himself as he continues to release nice songs to his teaming fans and also features in other people’s songs and recently, he released another hit ‘Jeje.’

The singer may be doing well but he needs a good woman to complement his home and he is possibly still holding on just to view the ladies that come around him.

He is a very hard working dude so no lady can punish him with anything because he is capable everywhere including in the kitchen.

He even went as far as bragging about it while he was cooking that he is that type of man every responsible ladies are looking out for. “Husband material 100yards.”

The singer has been rumoured to be in hot romance with singer, Simi but they have denied such allegations but some close sources claim the singer has a girl he truly admires who happens to be a UNILAG student. Fingers crossed though.