Actress, Nkechi Emmanuel Banned from Taking Sugar by Lover

Since getting engaged to her long time lover, Nollywood actress, Naomi Nkechi Emmanuel better known as Nurse Titi, has been enjoying the other side of true love.

The actress aside making the necessary wedding plans with her man, is already enjoying the husband material every woman will always wish to have.

Her man has already started showing her what true love is as he woke up very early to make some smoothies for her to take instead taking the ones that contains preservatives.

Looking good is nice and her man wants to ensure that he spends less for medicals while ensuring that she maintains that sexy body shape with natural drinks without sugar.

Hmm, truly, love don’t cost a thing. “When he loves you, you don't need a prophet to tell you. He loves me so much that's why he cares about my health and says 'no sugar baby no preservatives just go natural and be healthy for me. Natural sugar is healthy and enough to sustain you' So all I do is sit back and enjoy.”