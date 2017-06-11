If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

11 June 2017

Super Eagles Goal Keeper, Vincent Enyeama Celebrates 11 years Wedding Anniversary

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Lille of France goal Keeper, Vincent Enyeama, is currently in happy mood as he shares testimony about his marriage.

Since getting married to his love wife, Promise, the couple has been blessed with three children and they have been living peacefully.

They have been able to manage their home for about 11 years now and still counting as they appreciated God for bringing so much happiness to them as they celebrate their wedding anniversary.


