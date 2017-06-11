Actress, Tonto Dikeh gets Tattoo of her Late Dog

When you are looking for that one person who has so much love for pets especially Dogs then picking actress, Tonto Dikeh will be appropriate.

The actress did have a dog which she so much loved until it died about a year ago and going to show how much she adored it, she decided to get a tattoo of the dog on her arm

She is already known to be a lover of tattoos that she has lots of them on different parts of her body, yet she is not tired as there are more space for more if need be.

But on a more serious note, the actress is really looking good and thanks to the fact that her son gives her so much happiness that she has been able to pull through her ordeals with her ex-hubby.