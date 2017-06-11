If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Calabash | 11 June 2017 15:59 CET

Actress, Tonto Dikeh gets Tattoo of her Late Dog

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

When you are looking for that one person who has so much love for pets especially Dogs then picking actress, Tonto Dikeh will be appropriate.

The actress did have a dog which she so much loved until it died about a year ago and going to show how much she adored it, she decided to get a tattoo of the dog on her arm

She is already known to be a lover of tattoos that she has lots of them on different parts of her body, yet she is not tired as there are more space for more if need be.

But on a more serious note, the actress is really looking good and thanks to the fact that her son gives her so much happiness that she has been able to pull through her ordeals with her ex-hubby.


THERE IS ALWAYS AN OPPORTUNITY TO AVAIL MY SELF OF. WHETHER I AM IN A BAD OR GOOD SITUATION.
By: OTOPAH - LEGON

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists