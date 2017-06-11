Finally, Kemi Olunloyo Finds True Love in Prison

Controversial journalist, kemi Olunloyo, might be have been released on bail from Prison in Port Harcourt, but she still attends to court calls as and when due.

Well, the good news about Kemi is that she promised to get a husband by 2017 and yes, she kept to her words as she find the man after her heart while in the prison.

She shared the good news that although she has never been married neither has she been divorced but proud to say that she has found the man she has been waiting for all along.

Hear her confession after being released from Prison, “I GOT MARRIED LIKE I PROMISED TO IN 2017. Yes I got MARRIED to someone in prison. This is my FIRST SUNDAY away from #PHMax prison. I lean towards Catholism and Islam which I grew up in and attended the Catholic Church inside the prison. There are up to 4 churches and a mosque in there plus the Pentecostal churches that visits inmates weekly and bring us the word of God and provisions. I became a "bible reader".

“The same bible I ripped in 2016 as being a "storybook" of fiction may have been real. I studied what the prophets of old said. It seems unreal but these things likely happened. But why are we commercializing religion and brainwashing the congregation? I will become a Woman of God very soon and use my prophetic abilities and bible story knowledge to apply wisdom to your lives. Prison always make all inmates spiritual...right? Hell No! Jesus shows up in the most expected places. Unlike the enemies of the #freethesheeple movement who are so Christ obsessed? I did not find #Jesus . He found me! Jesus is my first and new HUSBAND! I have never been married or divorced in my entire life. This will be an everlasting relationship.”