Nigeria is Better as a United Country…Singer, Falz thebahdguy Warn Northerners

Singer, Falz thebahdguy, has lent his voice in cautioning the Northerners to think about their recent planned actions against the Igbos.

It will be recalled that the Northerners some days back passed a warning telling all Igbos living in their region to move back to their various states as they are no longer welcomed with the expiry date of October 1st, 2017.

While mixed reactions have been coming from various quarters, singer, Falz thebahdguy, is not comfortable with such threat as he called on the Northerners to accept unity as Nigeria is one country.

“All of you issuing threats and sending people away, you really need to calm down!! We are one Nigeria. We are better together,” he wrote.