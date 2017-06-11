Singer, Davido Builds House for Young Boy who Mimed his song ‘IF’

Singer, Davido, has not failed at proving to his fans that he indeed has the said 30billion in his bank account which he sang about in his hit single, ‘IF.’

The song has gone viral that even little kids mime the song like Akwa Ibom state young chap, Utibe, who caught the singer’s fancy after his video went viral.

Young Utibe had mime Davido’s song, ‘IF” and that really earned him a spot in the singer’s heart that he was moved to locate him and now is already completing his home for him and his mother.

He went as far as noting that he is got the kid covered for life as he promised to visit them on his return from his tour.

In his words, “Utibe loving the new house I'm having being built for him and his mother!! Can't wait to visit when I'm back home!! OBO GOT U FOR LIFE!!!”