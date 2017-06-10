Event host, Amira Ibrahim Alfa Picked as Face of Africa fashion week Nigeria/London 2017

Fast rising TV presenter and event host, Amira Ibrahim Alfa, is seriously doing well for herself that within her short stint in the Nigerian entertainment industry, she is already breaking boundaries.

Amira, who was made the face of the just concluded African fashion week Nigeria, held some days back in Lagos, has just been picked as the face of Africa fashion week Nigeria/London 2017.

According to the organizers, Amira was picked based on her model presentation of today's young African woman, who is vibrant, vivacious, and unafraid to dream by stepping out of the norm to make her mark in a career.

"We are so excited to announce the fast rising presenter Amira Ibrahim-Alfa, as this year's face of Africa fashion week Nigeria/London 2017. Amira have been chosen to be the Face of Africa Fashion Week 2017 because of her model presentation of today's young African woman, who is vibrant, vivacious, and unafraid to dream by stepping out of the norm to make her mark in a career.”

Amira’s break in the industry came in 2016 after she returned to Nigeria and was sighted at the corridors of the AFWN 2016 while co-hosting with Derenle Edun on the red carpet.

She is a graduate of Advertising from the University of The Arts London, UK. Who also currently completed her masters last year 2016 in Theatre Arts from Middlesex University London, UK. She attended and passed the performing Arts school in Lamda, UK.