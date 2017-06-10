I’ve Been Under Pressure to Settle Down…Singer, MC Galaxy

Singer, MC Galaxy, is doing fine with his career and all thanks to his believe in God and hard work put which has brought him this far but there is one thing left in his life and that is marriage.

The singer in an interview with Punch stated that marriage is not something he can just rush into as he needs to take his time.

He explained that his mother has been on his neck to settle down but he has been using various means to calm her down while he searches for that be God-fearing and good looking lady.

“I am currently single and I don’t know when I would get married. God can decide and say I will get married tomorrow, who knows? Marriage is not something you rush, just be sure of the person you want to spend the rest of your life with. My mother tries to pressurize me into marriage but I know how I calm her down. I would want my wife to be God-fearing and good looking because I have worked hard to the stage that I deserve a good looking woman,” the singer said.