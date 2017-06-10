It is not my Wish to be a Baby-Mama…Actress, Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, since returning to Nigeria after child delivery about two years ago, has been able to find her bearing in the industry she left for a while and doing fine for herself.

She might have changed a lot since welcoming her child and that has made her become a complete woman but deep don of her, some things still bothers her and that is finding true love again.

The actress speaking with Vanguard newspaper disclosed that being a single mother was not her plan as it happened by fate but could not reject it.

According to her, “I’m a single mother already. It happened by fate. I never wanted it to happen this way. I wanted to be married. I think it’s an individual thing. I don’t judge people. If you think you don’t want to get married, you just want to be a baby-mama. For heaven’s sake, it’s your life.

“But if you think that marriage is what works for you, then all well and good. I want to get married. I need a partner in my life, because I don’t think I want to spend the rest of my life alone with my children. Even at this age, my daughter keeps asking me about her father.

“She has never seen him. This isn’t what I want and it hurts me sometimes. But what can I do and I am hoping that I can get a good daddy for my daughter. I don’t want a daddy that would hurt me and my child, but one that would love us both. So, I’m not in a hurry.”