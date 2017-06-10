If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nigerian Lady Admires Singer, Reekado Banks Lovely Cassava

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

The social media has gone agog as the photo of a lady staring at Mavins Record star, singer, Reekado Banks big cassava has gone viral.

Sometimes they say that people look but see different things and for Reekado, he feels the girl was looking at his future family rod. “Her eyes fixed on something else lol #Feeling ”

Possibly she was just admring his outfit especially his expensive shoe and now things have been turned the other way. Well, you can never predict the heart of a man sha maybe she is seeing something else though.

You can also share your thoughts on your observation because one is actually confused here o.


