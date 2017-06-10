Actors, Die because they Don’t Seek Medical Help…Actor, Muyiwa Ademola

There have been too many deaths in the Nigerian entertainment industry of which more has been from the Nolywood industry with the recent sad news from the home actress, Moji Olaiya.

Speaking about the part of the cause of deaths in the industry is Nolywood actor, Muyiwa Ademoa, who pointed out thase actors don’t give themselves rest.

Muyiwa explained that actors get jobs almost every week and they are at locations night and day without taking some time off to get medical attention and relax well.

In his words, “A very big problem we have in our industry is that we work round the clock, we spend nights at movie locations but we don’t go for medical check-up.

“I have a doctor and I go for medical check-up every three weeks. I know when to take some days off work. For instance, if I work for about two weeks, I take a few days off to relax. I would just eat and rest.

“I also make sure I go on vacations and all I do in those times is just to eat and sleep. Most of the deaths in the movie industry are a result of accumulated stress without paying attention to one’s health.”