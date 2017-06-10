Striker, Victor Anichebe Escapes to London After Snake Encounter

Sunderland striker, Victor Anichebe, recently in Nigeria, got an early morning visitor while in his home town jogging and that was a baby snake.

Fortunately for the striker, the snake was already dead as he took a photograph of it. Due to his encounter with the reptile, he had to stop jogging due to fear of the unknown.

Victor has since flown back to London probably based on what people could have advised him for fear that it could be an attack to his life.