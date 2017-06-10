If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Odd News | 10 June 2017 11:03 CET

Striker, Victor Anichebe Escapes to London After Snake Encounter

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Sunderland striker, Victor Anichebe, recently in Nigeria, got an early morning visitor while in his home town jogging and that was a baby snake.

Fortunately for the striker, the snake was already dead as he took a photograph of it. Due to his encounter with the reptile, he had to stop jogging due to fear of the unknown.

Victor has since flown back to London probably based on what people could have advised him for fear that it could be an attack to his life.


In a country as big as the Ghana, you can find fifty examples of anything.
By: roylexi.com

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists