Actress, Nkem Ike Set to Disgrace Friend who stole her Cloth, uploaded it on IG

Nollywood actress, Nkem Ike, loves having good friends around but when she gets hurt in the process, she keeps distance just for the sake of peace.

The actress has just disclosed that of recent, her cloth went missing but did not know who to confront only for her to see her friend wearing the cloth and uploading it on her social media page.

When she questioned her friend about the cloth, she got blocked in the process. Now she is already threatening to expose the said thief who has got such guts.

“My eyes when I see my missing top on Instagram page. The person blocked me but forgot my friends are still on her page. Chaiii, what should I do ? How can one be claiming big girl, you dey thief common top dey pose for Instagram. I have the pics now, should I upload it?,” she asked.