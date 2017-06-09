E-Money Dines with Nigeria Customs Service Boss, Ali

Five star music boss, Emeka Okonkwo better known as E-Money, recently had a nice time with Custom Service boss, Ali, as a way of commending him in the ongoing fight against corruption.

E-money expressed that the meeting was needed as a means of wishing him a successful tenure as the helmsman of the Nigeria Customs Service.

For those who have been wondering how E-money gets all his millions, well, aside the record label, he is also the Chairman/CEO of Emy Cargo & Shipping services Limited

“The Chairman/CEO of Five Star Group and Emy Cargo & Shipping services Limited, Chief Emeka Okonkwo identifies with and commends the vision and the sagacity of CG Ali and wishes him a successful tenure as the helmsman of the Nigeria Customs Service. #emy cargo and SHIPPING SERVICES limited,” he shared.