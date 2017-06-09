Manage your Little Salary, Don’t be Controlled by Social Media…DJ Xclusive Advices

For those of you are carried away by the flashy life style some Nigerian celebrity throw at you on social media, well DJ Xclusive has a strong warning for you.

The handsome DJ has been following the trend online as some fans just go the extra mile in trying to be like a particular celeb they see without knowing that what they see on social media is different from real life.

DJ Xclusive who has been enjoying a blossoming career both as a disc jockey and a musician, stressed that people should be mindful of the way they spend the little they earn just because they want to acquire everything in life.

In his words, “Don't go broke trying to look rich. Act your wage/salary..... #WiseWords - DONT LET SOCIAL MEDIA TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE.”