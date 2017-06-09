God is not Maga, Religion has Nothing to do With your Career…Actress, Lizzy Anjorin

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has been very vocal for a while now and either good or bad she has been able to win many hearts over and still counting.

The actress has been tongue lashed by many over her English language usage but no matter the criticism, that has not stopped her from passing her message across to those she perceive have good brains.

Sharing some motivational talk recently, the actress made it known to her fans that there is need for them to hustle to make a decent living rather than place hope on reliogion which will never determine their future.

In her words, “If Judas didn't betray JESUS, Jesus might not be popular. If they didn't fight against MUHAMMAD(SAW) in Mecca, He wouldn't have found His way to Medina. If the blessed stone was not there, David might not have killed Goliath.

“At times we need enemies for us to be more focused and know who truly love us. We need friends, families and confidant that turn to be 'over night' enemies, for us to buckle up and wise up. Don't be a hypocrite, GOD and Satan are enemies and they can never be friends that is to say they will remain enemies. Baba God is not maga, He wants us to fight for our right especially on something that puts food on our table and something that makes us happy. Your religion has nothing to do with your career and your career determines your life.”

