If You’ve Found True Love, Never Joke with it…Actress, Stella Damasus

Hmm, this thing called love may have not been favourable to many especially those in limelight called celebrities as many marriages have ended of recent but actress, Stella Damasus, has a message for couples.

The actress, who has been enjoying a nice career both in acting and music, with the support of her lover, Daniel Ademinokan, feels that for love to stand the test of time both parties need to support each other.

Stella stressed that lovers should learn to appreciate each other at all times as this goes a long way in making the love life stronger as she warned that those that have found true love should never take it for granted.

“Your partner should support your dreams and aspirations. There is no reason to compete but we should complete each other. Compliment your spouse and make them feel loved and appreciated at all times. When you find someone who is your biggest cheerleader, don't take them for granted. Pray for your partners everyday. Relationships take work but it's all worth it in the end,” she wrote.