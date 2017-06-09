If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Nollywood Media | 9 June 2017 13:56 CET

Actor, Muyideen Oladapo Celebrates Daughter as She Matriculates

Nollywood actor, Muyideen Oladapo, has constantly been a lover of academics and he is always ready to advice others to get educated no matter their age to add to what they already have.

The actor has been working very hard towards caring for those around and his lovely daughter, Oladapo Olamide was not left out.

The actor could not hide how happy he is seeing his daughter matriculate as it has always been his dream of ensuring that he gives his children the best


