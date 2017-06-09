Gospel Singer, Nathaniel Bassey’s Friend Rescues Children from Scorpion Bite

Popular gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, is so elated that God saved his friend’s children from the bite of a scorpion at their home.

The singer shared the good news recently of how his friend had finished cleaning the room today and stepping out to dispose the trash, he came in to see a scorpion walking around where his kids play.

Although the type of environment where they lived was not indicated to know if there are bushes around but it is believed that it can only be God’s miracle to survive such attack.

According to the post shared, “ OLOWOGBOGBORO! "Olowogbogboro has done something remarkable this morning sir, after I meticulously cleaned the house and going out to throw away the rubbish, coming back to the sitting room, what I met was this BIG SCORPION lying down very close to where the my children does their running around in the house and to say that the children are even on mid-term break.”