Singer, Dammy Krane Unfollows Fans Who Stood By him

After going through an alleged ugly fraud case in the US which landed him in Police cell, Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane, seems to be angry with the same fans who had shown him support.

Although not everyone were happy with his said actions but some waited to here his own side of the story which he alleged that it was a mess he knew nothing about.

Sure, there will be those that will still point out some things to him and this seems to have eaten deep into his bone that he had to unfollow everyone on his social media account.

Dammy Krane was arrested in Miami, United States, for grand theft, credit card fraud and Identity fraud.

Here are some reactions from fans;
“The fool was pulling skibii on us”
“Them format him brain ni”
“Kikikikikikik. I wish those following him can unfollow him, Thief”

“Who send am”
“Who wants to follow him before? All these mediocre celebrities feeling important.”

“gbam d guy don vex”


