I Don’t do Fraud…Singer, Dammy Krane Speaks

Singer, Dammy krane is out of US cell and has since reunited with his family and without wasting time, he has already hit the studio for recording.

The singer has been mocked by many claiming that he may have staged his own detention knowing that his career had gone down.

Some even attributed as wanting to use that to stage a comeback just like Skiibii who many alleged frame his own death just to have a blossoming career yet to no avail.

Speaking for the first time since his release, Dammy has debunked the allegations leveled against him stating that he does not do fraud and can never be a partaker.

In his word, “I do not do frauds, I’m sorry I got caught up in this mess.”