Actor, Desmond Elliot Celebrates 2nd Year in Office

Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot, is currently celebrating his second year in office and his works have not gon unnoticed as his people have continued to shower him with good prayers.

The actor while sharing his testimony stated that it is only God that has done it for him to be able to work for his people.

He used the medium to thank those who have stood by him and the people of his constituency, Surulere, for believing in him.

“Exactly 2 years ago today , we took an oath of office . I am most appreciative of this opportunity SURULERE!!! My undying love for you will never cease. Thank you to My leader and the great leader of our time ,the Jagaban of Borgu, Ashiwaju of the world , leader of the modern era Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Thanks to the master builder, the Accountant of great repute , the delightful performer my Governor, our Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. You are so worthy of emulation,” he appreciated.