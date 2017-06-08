If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

8 June 2017

Daddy freeze Reveals why he Can't Cheat on his Woman

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

There is a saying that "the best way to a man's heart is the stomach" and that is what has just happened to popular On-air-personality, Daddy Freeze.

The oap had eulogized his woman who is into catering services at the way she has been preparing the meals as he pointed that she has been able to win his heart.

Freeze stated that through the meals she has been cooking that has not given him the avenue to cheat on her for one day.

In his words, "Oh my Gawd! This is why I won't ever cheat on this woman! This food is an enslaver of men! You will sell your soul for this! Lol!"


