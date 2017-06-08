If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Music News | 8 June 2017 16:00 CET

Please Mind your Hair cut, Leave Mine Alone... Reekado Banks warns

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Moving records signee, Reekado Banks rarely gets angry but does not when he feels something fishy.

The singer recently shared a picture of his himself and nice hair cut and attracted a funny comment from a dye hard fan.

The singer was advised to cut the hair a bit as it was kind of rough to the eye of the fan but trust Reekado, he did not allow that pass by.

Here is how the covo went: Bolasmart, "can you reduce this your hair, is getting too bad, i like you,"

Reekado admonished the fan to mind her own business and hair style because he does not interfere in other people's matters.

Reekadobanks: Bolasmart, I don't concern myself with your hair, don't concern yourself with mine. i like you too."


