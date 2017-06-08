Please Mind your Hair cut, Leave Mine Alone... Reekado Banks warns
Moving records signee, Reekado Banks rarely gets angry but does not when he feels something fishy.
The singer recently shared a picture of his himself and nice hair cut and attracted a funny comment from a dye hard fan.
The singer was advised to cut the hair a bit as it was kind of rough to the eye of the fan but trust Reekado, he did not allow that pass by.
Here is how the covo went: Bolasmart, "can you reduce this your hair, is getting too bad, i like you,"
Reekado admonished the fan to mind her own business and hair style because he does not interfere in other people's matters.
Reekadobanks: Bolasmart, I don't concern myself with your hair, don't concern yourself with mine. i like you too."