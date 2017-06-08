Check your Domestic Staff Well before Employing... Actor, Gideon Okeke

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, has called on his colleagues and fans to take good documentation of their staff before employing.

The actor was speaking base on a recent incident that occurred at his residents with his security who had an illness but kept mute.

Gideon disclosed that he never knew that his security had a terminal disease and kept it secret just because he needed the job until recently when he discovered.

He disclosed that for fear of unforseen circumstances he had to ask him to o leave so he can care for himself.