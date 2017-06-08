If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Blogs | 8 June 2017 15:54 CET

Check your Domestic Staff Well before Employing... Actor, Gideon Okeke

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, has called on his colleagues and fans to take good documentation of their staff before employing.

The actor was speaking base on a recent incident that occurred at his residents with his security who had an illness but kept mute.

Gideon disclosed that he never knew that his security had a terminal disease and kept it secret just because he needed the job until recently when he discovered.

He disclosed that for fear of unforseen circumstances he had to ask him to o leave so he can care for himself.


"Frog in a well knowns not the ocean"
By: Danso Frederick

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists