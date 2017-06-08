If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

‘In the closet’ | 8 June 2017 11:52 CET

Meet Late Actress, Moji Olaiya’s Husband

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Lots of fans to late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, have been wondering whom the husband to the actress is as he has not been spotted with the actress together.

In fact, it even came as surprise to many to know that the actress welcomed her second child with many asking who the husband is.

Well, her sweet memories still lingers in the heart of many who loved and adored her and so her burial brought out the man responsible for her second child.

Information has it that the late actress husband happens to be Yomi Allen, who is a Canadaan based business tycoon with huge investments in real estate


"An Expert is someone who tells you why you can't do something"
By: Bright Adamson

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists