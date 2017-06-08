Meet Late Actress, Moji Olaiya’s Husband

Lots of fans to late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, have been wondering whom the husband to the actress is as he has not been spotted with the actress together.

In fact, it even came as surprise to many to know that the actress welcomed her second child with many asking who the husband is.

Well, her sweet memories still lingers in the heart of many who loved and adored her and so her burial brought out the man responsible for her second child.

Information has it that the late actress husband happens to be Yomi Allen, who is a Canadaan based business tycoon with huge investments in real estate