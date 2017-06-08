Don’t Fall in Love with Beauty, Makeup Can be Bought in Market… Ernestina Chikere Warns

With the high rate of failed union in many homes today, Nollywood producer, Ernestina Chikere, has warned that people should stop falling in love with the outer beauty.

She pointed out that falling in love with just the beauty alone is one of the greatest mistake one can ever make as it can be bought in market which is makeup.

Ernestina noted that for there to be a strong and vibrant home there is need for lovers to look out for that good real and genuine heart with better intentions as they don’t come cheap.

In her words, “Do not fall in Love with the pretty Face and Body, beauty is cheap and affordable, can be bought in the market (MAKEUP) Fall in Love with the good heart, good character and Good Spirit, its expensive do not expect it from cheap people.”