Nollywood Blogs | 8 June 2017 11:00 CET

Actress, Toyin Abraham Looking Sexy with her Posture

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has given her fans something to discuss about after she shared when a picture of her with her bald head surfaced.

The picture has really caused lots of comments with many calling her various names they feel like due to some personal hard feeling nursed against her.

The truth is, she is doing what makes her happy and the opinion of others does not matter to her now as she continues to make head way in her career.


