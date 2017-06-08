Actor, Hank Anuku Visits Family of Late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama

Nollywood born cum Ghanaian actor and producer, Hank Anuku, has taken the Nigerian spirit of love to his Ghanaian friends as he paid a condolence visit to the family of late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.

It would be recalled that late Major Maxwell met his untimely death after he was mistaken for an armed robber and was lynched by some youths in a community some weeks back.

Major Maxwell was well known by many as he tried at making sure he does not allow his military training affect his life with others.

Hank visited the Mahama's Burma camp residence with Lt. Col. Oduro and Col. Ansa.