Singer, dammy krane Released on Bail

Nigerian singer, Dammy krane, who was arrested some days back in the US over theft and fraud, according to reports has just been granted bail.

The singer’s family and lawyers were able to secure his bail after the conditions were met as he is billed to appear in court in a couple of days, June 23, 2017, to be precise.

Recall that after his arrest, the singer’s aunt, spoke on his arrest some days back claiming her nephew did not steal the cards as speculated.

According to her, the show promoter, Chukwuebuka , whom Dammy was arrested alongside, stole the cards.