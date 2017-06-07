If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Calabash | 7 June 2017 10:54 CET

Actor, Taiwo Hassan Weeps for Late Actress, Moji Olaiya

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

It was rather not an easy one for guests present at the service of songs of late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, that tears were just flowing uncontrollably.

Many who spoke about the late actress poured encomium on how nice she was to many who were opportune to be close to her and easy going that she was well loved.

Gentle Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan better known as Ogogo, was one of those who tried to hide his sadness but could not as tears load in his eye as the body of the late actress arrived Lagos, Nigeria, last night.

Already, within couple of minutes, fans, colleagues, families and friends will soon bid her fare well to mother earth as her body will finally be laid to rest.


