Kemi Olunloyo Reveals how Actress, Ibinabo fiberesima Brought Food for her in Prison

Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, could be best described as a woman with the heart of gold that she does not take negativity to heart as she is blessed with that soft heart.

Despite the way controversial journalist, kemi Olunloyo, has been bashing some of her colleagues in the industry, the actress still find a place in her heart to care for her.

Kemi has just revealed that Ibinabo has been one person who has been coming around to visit her in River prison as she comes around with food and money just to ensure that she is okay and doing well.

In her words, “My travel docs also seized and tied to my job. I have run out of money. Flights back and forth to #PortHarcourt trial, hotel, transportation to court is why I set up a post for legal expenses. Another one is going up today on #GoFundMe Thanks to all those who sent me money so far. I appreciate you all. The love and support is overwhelming. S/O to my sister @IbinaborFiberisima who visited me in prison with lots of food, provisions and cash in April 2017. Thank you dear for sending me even more money on Monday the day I left. She truly surprised me. That has gone to the legal fund. To @georginaonuoha who we fought each other vigorously, it is well. I read your appeal to #AsoRock to release me. May God protect you and your lovely girls. No curse will befall them. I no longer place curses on people's heads. GOD FORBID. I love you all.”