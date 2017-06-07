If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Celebrities Birthday | 7 June 2017 09:21 CET

Actor, Olaribigbe Sarumi Turns a Year Older

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

It’s happy time for gentle Nollywood actor, Olaribigbe Sarumi, as he just turned a year older today and that can only be the grace of God.

In the spirit of the fun, the actor released some nice pictures of himself to show how good God has been to him and has brought him far both in career and health.

“It has been the wish of the Most High that I see another 365 days! Thank you Allah for bringing me this far. Happy birthday to me. Only Kings are born in June! I feel so fulfilled. Who wants to party with the King?”


