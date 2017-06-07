I ‘Hate’ the Fact that I’ll Soon let out My Daughter’s Hand in Marriage…Sheed Osupa

Fuji singer, Saheed Osupa, recently celebrated his daughter Suliat, who added another year to her age and as a caring father, he decided to pen down some emotional words to celebrate her.

Osupa while sharing his feelings for his daughter promised that anywhere the daughter is in this life, he will always be ready to give her the needed backing because of the love he has for her.

He disclosed that he has been secretly nursing the sad feelings of one day letting her go into the arms of another man but in all it’s just a fatherly bond.

“Kindly join me to celebrate my beautiful daughter. #Suliat_Omogbonjubola_Aduke_Moyosore_oluwa_okunola . No matter where you go in life or who you grow up to be, I’ll always be right here, standing behind you… encouraging you to live your dreams. My daughter, I love you. As your father, I have always secretly hated the fact that you are growing up because I know that every passing moment brings me one step closer to the day when I will have to give your hand to another man. Daddy loves you, sweetheart.. Happy birthday to you my darling daughter,” he wrote.