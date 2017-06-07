CDQ Apologizes to Dammy Krane’s Family over Tweet

Singer, CDQ, has come out to apologize over a comment he made about singer, Dammy Krane, who was recently arrested in the United States of America.

Dammy Krane was arrested on allegations of fraud and theft some few days back and despite all efforts to get his bail, things have not been favourable as he is to remain in cell on further charges.

CDQ had over the weekend made a subtle shade by asking if mobile phones are now allowed in the cell after Dammy Krane had made a tweet about his situation and prospect for a new music to tell his story.

After receiving various backlashes, CDQ has come out to beg for forgiveness as he meant no harm or trying to capitalize on the situation to mock the family.