It was all graceful last Sunday, June 4th 2017 at the premises of Zylofon Media in Accra as gospel star Joyce Blessing held the executive launch for her latest banging album christened Agyebum.

The event organised by Joyce's management Dave Joy Productions and hosted by Silver Lady of Oman FM and Obed Duku saw the appearance of politicians, chiefs, pastors, dignitaries and other respected celebrities who came in the support the singer.

Among the aforementioned individuals who graced the occasion include; the current health minister ,actress Nana Ama Mcbrown and husband, Abeiku Santana, Sir John, Amanda Jissih, Mr Beautiful, SP Kofi Sarpong,Prophet Owusu Bempah and more.

With an impressive performance from the beautiful singer ,Joyce Blessing who looked dapper in her outfit ,and colleague gospel musician SP Kofi Sarpong, the audience were thrilled to their gratification with songs like; heavy price, agyebum,boot 4boot, the Lords prayer, Monko Mo Akyi,hour by hour and others.

Nana Ama Mcbrown once again proved her talent with a music performance at the event which kept the whole place alive.

Joyce Blessing took the opportunity to launch her foundation set to support the needy and poor and encouraged stakeholders to all join in to make it a reality.

The 2017 unleashed eight song -set album features the following songs; Boot for boot featuring Obaapa Christy, Agyebum, Ancient of Days, the lords prayer ft. AB Crenstil, Fahye bebi ft SP Kofi Sarpong, Bread of Heaven,Holy One, and Wobeti Pe Ft Lil Wayne.