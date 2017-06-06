Actress, Benita Nzeribe Steps out to Honour Late Moji Olaiya

The service of songs for late actress, Moji Olaiya, has brought some Nollywood celebs who seems to have been missing in action out.

One of such is Nollywood actress, Benita Nzeribe, who took a long break off the big screen to focus on building a good and happy family.

For long time much has not been heard about Benita but stepping out today shows that she is doing well as she looked good but in sober mood for the occasion of the day.

Since her return to the industry, she has featured in a TV series, ‘Asunder,’ while she featured alongside actress, Uche Jombo, in the movie ‘Hidden Truth.’