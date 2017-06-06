If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity Picks | 6 June 2017 18:54 CET

Actress, Benita Nzeribe Steps out to Honour Late Moji Olaiya

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

The service of songs for late actress, Moji Olaiya, has brought some Nollywood celebs who seems to have been missing in action out.

One of such is Nollywood actress, Benita Nzeribe, who took a long break off the big screen to focus on building a good and happy family.

For long time much has not been heard about Benita but stepping out today shows that she is doing well as she looked good but in sober mood for the occasion of the day.

Since her return to the industry, she has featured in a TV series, ‘Asunder,’ while she featured alongside actress, Uche Jombo, in the movie ‘Hidden Truth.’


It is nicely to respond to a fool by remaining silent.
By: osei abunyuwa. duisb

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists