Happening Now: Service of Songs Held at LTV for Late Actress, Moji Olaiya (photos)

Despite the heavy down pour experienced in many parts of Lagos, that did not still stop fans, families and colleagues of late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, from turning up for her service of songs.

The actress has been described by many as one humble, jovial and easy going fellow who tried as much as she can not to have issues with anyone.

Late Moji left behind her two months old baby, her eldest daughter and aged mother who has been in tears since demise of her daughter.

Her body will arrive the country any moment from now as people continue to shed uncontrollable tears over her sudden death.